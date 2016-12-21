More
A day on from revealing she had "important news" to share, 2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic has confirmed her retirement. Former world number one Ana Ivanovic has confirmed her retirement from professional tennis, via a video announcement on her official Facebook page.
