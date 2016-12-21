Knighthoods for Murray and Farah in New Year's Honors List

" Andy Murray received a knighthood in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's Honors list on Friday, recognition from the monarch for reaching the pinnacle of tennis by winning his second Wimbledon and Olympic titles on his way to topping the rankings. The 29-year-old Murray was previously named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, in 2012 after becoming Olympic champion for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.