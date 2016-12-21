Knighthood 'a dream come true', says Olympic champion Mo Farah
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has described being given a knighthood in the New Year Honours as a "dream come true" for a boy who arrived in the UK unable to speak English. The distance runner, 33, who successfully defended his 5,000 and 10,000 metre titles at the Rio games, is recognised for services to athletics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC