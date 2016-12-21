Knighthood 'a dream come true', says ...

Knighthood 'a dream come true', says Olympic champion Mo Farah

16 hrs ago

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has described being given a knighthood in the New Year Honours as a "dream come true" for a boy who arrived in the UK unable to speak English. The distance runner, 33, who successfully defended his 5,000 and 10,000 metre titles at the Rio games, is recognised for services to athletics.

