Klaasen shines brightest in a tough year for SA tennis
South African tennis players produced a mixed bag of results on the international stage while the national federation made a major step towards reviving the sport in the country. Kevin Anderson, the country's top men's singles ace, experienced an injury-plagued season which saw him plummet from a career-high world ranking of 10th at the beginning of the season to 67. While Anderson would love to see the back of 2016, South African doubles star Raven Klaasen can look back on a stellar year in his specialist event.
