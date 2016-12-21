Judy Murray shares her two Christmas No1s after both sons climb tennis rankings in 2016
Andy and Jamie's mum posted a hand drawn picture of her two high achieving sons clutching their trophies by a Christmas tree dressed with tennis balls. Her sons made history as they became the first brothers to climb to the top of the world rankings in the same year.
