Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed he will not be involved in Melbourne next month
The 2009 US Open champion also cast doubt on whether he would play in Argentina's Davis Cup first-round tie as they begin the defence of their title at home to Italy in February. A statement read: "Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed that he has not had sufficient recovery time and will be withdrawing from the Auckland Classic and the Australian Open."
