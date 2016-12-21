Jamie Vardy tops off fairytale 2016 with trip to see Santa with his family
The star Leicester striker and heavily pregnant wife Rebekah enjoyed a snowy day together at Lapland UK in Ascot, Berkshire as they prepared for the holidays. After rising from obscurity with non-league Fleetwood Town he took home the Premier League title with Leicester, creating one of the biggest upsets in football history.
