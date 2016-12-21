Jade Lewis given main draw wildcard for ASB Classic
Jade Lewis thought she had won herself a qualifying wildcard for the ASB Classic for winning the NZ Champs... she was wrong. It was announced on Wednesday that Lewis, New Zealand's most promising young player, would be given a main draw wildcard, along with New Zealand No 1 Marina Erakovic.
