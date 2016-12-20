Hotel sector prepares for busy period after AccorHotels buys Ibis chain for $200m
The hotel sector is preparing for a busy few years with the construction of new sites and the increased demand for rooms from the opening of the new International Convention Centre in Sydney. Melbourne is also set for heightened activity with new operators entering the market and a busy schedule of sporting events, starting with the Australian Open tennis championship in late January.
