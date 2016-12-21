Finn Tearney action against Alex Klin...

Finn Tearney action against Alex Klintcharov during the Te Anau tennis Invitational on Wednesday.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Southland Times

Rubin Statham and Marcus Daniell will contest the 2016 Te Anau Invitational final after impressing on their way to a spot in the decider on day one of the tournament on Wednesday. Eight of the country's best men's players have converged on the small Southland town for the tournament which has $20,000 worth of prize money up for grabs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... 3 hr HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov 29 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,125

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC