Finn Tearney action against Alex Klintcharov during the Te Anau tennis Invitational on Wednesday.
Rubin Statham and Marcus Daniell will contest the 2016 Te Anau Invitational final after impressing on their way to a spot in the decider on day one of the tournament on Wednesday. Eight of the country's best men's players have converged on the small Southland town for the tournament which has $20,000 worth of prize money up for grabs.
