Feds: Pension exec moved $2B for coke, hookers, other bribes

United States District Attorney Preet Bharara announces charges, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in New York, against Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager at the New York State Common Retirement Fund, and two broker-dealers, Deborah Kelley and Gregg Schonhorn, for participating in a "pay-for-play" scheme. The indictment alleges Kang took bribes that included prostitutes, strippers, cocaine, a $17,000 wristwatch, travel, and tickets to Broadway shows, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and a Paul McCartney concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.