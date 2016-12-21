Federer hopes to play for three-four years

Roger Federer says he hopes to play for at least another three or four years and that his "mind-set is for the long-term" in assessing his tennis future. Federer, who has not played since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon in July, will make his tournament return in the January 1-7 Hopman Cup team event at Perth, representing Switzerland with Belinda Bencic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.