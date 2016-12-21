Break is likely to prolong myCareer, says Roger Federer
Mumbai: Roger Federer believes his six-month absence due to a knee injury could help prolong his playing career, with the 17-time Grand Slam winner saying he has enjoyed the break. The 35-year-old Swiss had surgery on his left knee in February and, after missing the French Open with a back injury, announced in July that he needed extensive rehabilitation and would be sidelined for the rest of the season.
