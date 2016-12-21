Arise Sir Andy - Murray awarded knighthood after incredible 2016
The biggest honour of Andy Murray's spectacular 2016 was saved for last, with the Wimbledon and Olympic champion awarded a knighthood. The 29-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career and finished it ranked world number one after winning 24 matches in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC