Vice President Pence to Visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center
During his visit to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Vice President Mike Pence will tour the Vehicle Assembly Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|8 hr
|Nemesis
|2
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC