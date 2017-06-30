Vice president getting inside look at...

Vice president getting inside look at Kennedy Space Center

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence tours the historic Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, after welcoming in a new class of astronauts. On Thursday, Kuly 6, 2017, Pence, who is leading a newly revived National Space Council, will address employees at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ... Wed Suezanne 1
NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp... Wed Suezanne 1
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... Jul 4 Nemesis 2
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 9
a technical question Jul 1 sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Jun 29 nota creep 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC