Vice president getting inside look at Kennedy Space Center

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence tours the historic Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, after welcoming in a new class of astronauts. On Thursday, Kuly 6, 2017, Pence, who is leading a newly revived National Space Council, will address employees at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

