Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astro...

Trudeau unveils Canada's newest astronauts: Jen Sidey and Josh Kutryk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the platform of waterlogged Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa to name Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot who also holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... 6 hr News Flash 5
a technical question 22 hr sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Thu nota creep 5
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News Do we really need a Space Corps? Jun 24 RamRay 1
News Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser... Jun 22 @Kelly 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,173,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC