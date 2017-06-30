SpaceX's crazy 12 hours: Fly a Falcon, land a Dragon
Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets. Over the course of just 12 hours Monday, SpaceX plans to guide a Dragon spaceship home from the International Space Station, then launch a communications satellite on one of its Falcon 9 rockets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|11 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|19 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC