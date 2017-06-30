SpaceX is having a very, very good year... so far
It's only June and the Elon Musk-founded company has already launched nine missions to orbit, exceeding their previous annual launch total of eight. SpaceX is also consistently landing Falcon 9 rocket stages back on Earth after lofting those missions, an extraordinary feat considering that the company hadn't successfully landed a booster back on Earth at all until December 2015.
