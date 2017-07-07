Spacecraft unveiled for first Europe ...

Spacecraft unveiled for first Europe mission to Mercury

European and Japanese scientists Thursday proudly unveiled the BepiColombo spacecraft ahead of its seven-year journey to Mercury, to explore one of the Solar System's most enigmatic planets. Set for launch in 2018, BepiColombo will be the European Space Agency's first mission to the closest rock to the Sun.

