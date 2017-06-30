Space Junk Solution? Tiny Cubesat to ...

Space Junk Solution? Tiny Cubesat to Test New De-Orbiting Thruster

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SPACE.com

A tiny satellite that reached orbit last week will make history when it comes back down to Earth later this summer. The D-Sat cubesat , which was developed by Milan-based startup D-Orbit, soared into space atop India's PSLV rocket on June 23. D-Sat is fitted with an independent thruster system known as the D-Orbit Decommissioning Device , which is designed to help mitigate the growing space-junk problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... 11 hr Lawrence Wolf 8
a technical question Sat sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Jun 29 nota creep 5
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News Do we really need a Space Corps? Jun 24 RamRay 1
News Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser... Jun 22 @Kelly 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,429 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC