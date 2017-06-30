Space Junk Solution? Tiny Cubesat to Test New De-Orbiting Thruster
A tiny satellite that reached orbit last week will make history when it comes back down to Earth later this summer. The D-Sat cubesat , which was developed by Milan-based startup D-Orbit, soared into space atop India's PSLV rocket on June 23. D-Sat is fitted with an independent thruster system known as the D-Orbit Decommissioning Device , which is designed to help mitigate the growing space-junk problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|11 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|8
|a technical question
|Sat
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC