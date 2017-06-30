Space Junk Solution? Tiny Cubesat to Test New De-Orbiting Thruster

A tiny satellite that reached orbit last week will make history when it comes back down to Earth later this summer. The D-Sat cubesat , which was developed by Milan-based startup D-Orbit, soared into space atop India's PSLV rocket on June 23. D-Sat is fitted with an independent thruster system known as the D-Orbit Decommissioning Device , which is designed to help mitigate the growing space-junk problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.