Plans for first UK space launches are revealed
Government moves to promote the UK space industry took shape this week with the introduction of the Space Industry Bill in the House of Lords. Government moves to promote the UK space industry took shape this week with the introduction of the Space Industry Bill in the House of Lords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronics Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|21 hr
|positronium
|199
|Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ...
|Jul 5
|Suezanne
|1
|NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp...
|Jul 5
|Suezanne
|1
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|Jul 4
|Nemesis
|2
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC