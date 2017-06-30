NZ teenager flying to space with NASA in special mission

An 18-year-old Auckland girl has been chosen by space agency NASA to ride on-board their 747 jumbo jet aircraft during a special overnight mission. In one 10 hour flight, Alexia Hilbertidou will travel at -70C and zero per cent humidity while measuring Stardust and taking in the breath-taking displays of the atmosphere, which in previous excursions has included the Aurora Australis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.