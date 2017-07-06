NASA's New Horizons spacecraft's next target already revealing surprises
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft doesn't zoom past its next science target until New Year's Day 2019, but the Kuiper Belt object, known as 2014 MU69, is already revealing surprises. Scientists have been sifting through data gathered from observing the object's quick pass in front of a star - an astronomical event known as an occultation - on June 3rd.
