NASA's New Horizons spacecraft's next...

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft's next target already revealing surprises

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft doesn't zoom past its next science target until New Year's Day 2019, but the Kuiper Belt object, known as 2014 MU69, is already revealing surprises. Scientists have been sifting through data gathered from observing the object's quick pass in front of a star - an astronomical event known as an occultation - on June 3rd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ... 20 hr Suezanne 1
NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp... 20 hr Suezanne 1
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... Tue Nemesis 2
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 9
a technical question Jul 1 sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Jun 29 nota creep 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC