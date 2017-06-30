NASA will soon take the closest-ever photos of Jupiter's Great Red...
NASA will soon take the closest-ever photos of Jupiter's Great Red Spot - a storm the size of 2 Earths Jupiter's Great Red Spot has blemished the planet's atmosphere for more than 350 years. It's about twice the size of Earth, and has winds that blow about 400 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|14 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|21 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC