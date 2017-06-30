NASA unveils plan to test asteroid defense technique
On Friday, the space agency announced plans to redirect the course of a small asteroid approaching Earth, as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test , according to a NASA press release. The release notes that asteroids hit Earth nearly every day, but most are small enough to burn up in the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|12 hr
|News Flash
|5
|a technical question
|Sat
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Thu
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC