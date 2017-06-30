Masked gunmen open fire at a mosque in the south of France

Donald Trump is accused of encouraging violence against reporters after tweeting a bizarre wrestling video of himself 'beating up CNN' Pick-up driver, 28, who 'shot dead 18-year-old girl in road rage attack and then fled the scene' turns himself in and is charged with her murder Dismembered torso found floating off Brooklyn identified as missing New Jersey woman as her leg is recovered near the Upper West Side New York Knicks ex head coach Derek Fisher charged with DUI after flipping car while driving with Basketball Wives' Gloria Govan Do you live in one of America's worst cities? Detroit, Birmingham and Flint top list of America's 50 least appealing places to live What will daddy say? Beating a 16-year-old to a pulp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.