Lunar Rescue: Astronauts Can Move Fallen Comrades with New Tool
Space is a harsh, unforgiving environment, so there's a good chance of an astronaut being injured at some point while exploring the formidable landscapes on the moon or Mars. To help cope with this type of potential disaster, NASA and the European Space Agency recently tested a new device to bring astronauts safely back to base if they are incapacitated during a moonwalk or Mars expedition.
