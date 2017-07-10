Lunar Rescue: Astronauts Can Move Fal...

Lunar Rescue: Astronauts Can Move Fallen Comrades with New Tool

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 8 Read more: SPACE.com

Space is a harsh, unforgiving environment, so there's a good chance of an astronaut being injured at some point while exploring the formidable landscapes on the moon or Mars. To help cope with this type of potential disaster, NASA and the European Space Agency recently tested a new device to bring astronauts safely back to base if they are incapacitated during a moonwalk or Mars expedition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 21 hr positronium 199
News Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ... Jul 5 Suezanne 1
NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp... Jul 5 Suezanne 1
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... Jul 4 Nemesis 2
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 9
a technical question Jul 1 sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 4
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC