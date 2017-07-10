Journey of Brac Onnesha begins
Japan embassy 1st secretary Yoshiko Noguchi, BTRC Chairman Dr Shahjahan Mahmood, Brac university Vice Chancellor Syed Saad Andaleeb, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed, International Affairs adviser to the prime minister Gowher Rizvi were present during the ceremony arranged at Brac University auditorium to mark the beginning of the journey of Bangladesh's 1st nano-satellite Brac Onnesha on July 7, 2017. Photo: Prabir Das Bangladesh's first nano-satellite, made by students of privately-run Brac University, has begun orbiting the lower orbit of the Earth.
