Harry Potter, Abe Lincoln books on owners' reading lists

A book about marketing or managing employees may be the last thing small business owners want to read on vacation. But some say they've found insight they can apply to their companies from the subjects of books they cracked just for the joy of reading - Abraham Lincoln, Harry Potter or a young woman in an alternative universe.

Chicago, IL

