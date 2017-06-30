Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sing...

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sing for space

Astronaut Jack Fischer on board the International Space Station jokes he's pretty sure it's a space station rule that if Garth Brooks wants to play a song for you, you can't say no. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, performed "The River" on Thursday during a visit to Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

