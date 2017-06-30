Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sing for space
Astronaut Jack Fischer on board the International Space Station jokes he's pretty sure it's a space station rule that if Garth Brooks wants to play a song for you, you can't say no. Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, performed "The River" on Thursday during a visit to Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|7 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|15 hr
|nanoanomaly
|1
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC