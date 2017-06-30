FIZZLE: Long March 5 Failure Casts Doubt On Chinese Space Schedule. ...

The unexplained launch failure on July 2 has also ruined an attempt at testing an important new spacecraft bus while also putting an end to the quantum-technology communications satellite based on that bus. Long March 5s, China's largest rockets, are supposed to launch the Chang'e 5 lunar probe this year and the first module of China's planned space station next year; the timing of both missions cannot now be assured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.