FIZZLE: Long March 5 Failure Casts Do...

FIZZLE: Long March 5 Failure Casts Doubt On Chinese Space Schedule. ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Instapundit

The unexplained launch failure on July 2 has also ruined an attempt at testing an important new spacecraft bus while also putting an end to the quantum-technology communications satellite based on that bus. Long March 5s, China's largest rockets, are supposed to launch the Chang'e 5 lunar probe this year and the first module of China's planned space station next year; the timing of both missions cannot now be assured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Instapundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... 11 hr Nemesis 2
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Mon He Named Me Black... 9
a technical question Jul 1 sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Jun 29 nota creep 5
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News Do we really need a Space Corps? Jun 24 RamRay 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,295 • Total comments across all topics: 282,245,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC