Decade-old space dosti of India, Israel goes on
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space. Israel Space Agency director general said his country would look to send more satellites aboard Indian launchers in the future Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ...
|15 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp...
|15 hr
|Suezanne
|1
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|Tue
|Nemesis
|2
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC