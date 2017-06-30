Decade-old space dosti of India, Israel goes on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space. Israel Space Agency director general said his country would look to send more satellites aboard Indian launchers in the future Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space.

