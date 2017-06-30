Decade-old space dosti of India, Isra...

Decade-old space dosti of India, Israel goes on

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space. Israel Space Agency director general said his country would look to send more satellites aboard Indian launchers in the future Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel has deepened cooperation in space technology between the two countries as the two sides on Wednesday signed three agreements relating to space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Astronauts aboard space station share stunning ... 15 hr Suezanne 1
NASA celebrates 20 years of continuous Mars exp... 15 hr Suezanne 1
News Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump... Tue Nemesis 2
News 'It has to be something, but it could be infini... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 9
a technical question Jul 1 sidgi 1
News NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 4
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) Jun 29 nota creep 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC