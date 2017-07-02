Congress And The Air Force Are Feuding Over Who Will Manage War In Space
The Air Force is mired in a political war on multiple fronts: on one side, fighting new legislation to create a "Space Corps," on the other, feuding with other service branches over who will take the lead on space operations. House lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday to hand the Air Force's current responsibilities outside of Earth's atmosphere over to a newly-created Corps.
