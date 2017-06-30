China rocket failure likely to set ba...

China rocket failure likely to set back next space missions

23 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The failure of China's Long March 5 rocket deals a rare setback to China's highly successful space program that could delay plans to bring back moon samples and offer rival India a chance to move ahead in the space rankings. Experts say the still unexplained mishap shows that for all its triumphs, China's space program is not immune to the tremendous difficulties and risks involved in working with such cutting-edge technology.

