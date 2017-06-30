China rocket failure likely to set back next space missions
The failure of China's Long March 5 rocket deals a rare setback to China's highly successful space program that could delay plans to bring back moon samples and offer rival India a chance to move ahead in the space rankings. Experts say the still unexplained mishap shows that for all its triumphs, China's space program is not immune to the tremendous difficulties and risks involved in working with such cutting-edge technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|20 hr
|Nemesis
|2
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC