Chicago Tap's spacey 'Changes' has big themes, daffy plot, Bowie and lasers

Chicago Tap Theatre's "Changes," now at Stage 773, is a full-length narrative tap dance set to the music of David Bowie . There's not nearly enough space on Stage 773's tiny Pro Theater for a science-fiction tap odyssey about space angels, their evil, benevolent overlord and an astronaut-protagonist named Tom, but somehow Chicago Tap Theatre manages to squeeze it all in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.