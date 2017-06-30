Chicago Tap's spacey 'Changes' has big themes, daffy plot, Bowie and lasers
Chicago Tap Theatre's "Changes," now at Stage 773, is a full-length narrative tap dance set to the music of David Bowie . There's not nearly enough space on Stage 773's tiny Pro Theater for a science-fiction tap odyssey about space angels, their evil, benevolent overlord and an astronaut-protagonist named Tom, but somehow Chicago Tap Theatre manages to squeeze it all in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a technical question
|7 hr
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|14 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Thu
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC