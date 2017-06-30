Canada's two new astronauts to visit ...

Canada's two new astronauts to visit space agency near Montreal

Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Calgary's Jennifer Sidey and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., were named by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday as the country marked its 150th birthday. Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge who has worked as a mechanical engineer, while Kutryk is an air force pilot with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's degree in defence studies.

Chicago, IL

