Buzz Aldrin's hilarious expressions on Donald Trump's speech on space have left Twitterati in splits
Buzz Aldrin, for the uninitiated, is a former astronaut who was one of the first two humans to land on the moon and second to walk on it after Neil Armstrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It has to be something, but it could be infini...
|23 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|9
|Astronauta s baffled reactions to strange Trump...
|Mon
|nanoanomaly
|1
|a technical question
|Jul 1
|sidgi
|1
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Jun 29
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC