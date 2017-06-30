Astronauts aboard space station share...

Astronauts aboard space station share stunning video of Earth's light show

MLive.com reports that:

While millions around the country prepared for fireworks shows, bonfires and cookouts, astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared video of "Earth's light show." In the time-lapse video below taken by Expedition 52, auroras can be seen lighting up the Earth in a scene that puts any firework show's grand finale to shame.

Suezanne

“Happy July 4th”

Since: Dec 09

13,288

Location hidden
#1 1 hr ago
That's spectacular!
