Astronauts aboard space station share stunning video of Earth's light show
There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Astronauts aboard space station share stunning video of Earth's light show. In it, MLive.com reports that:
While millions around the country prepared for fireworks shows, bonfires and cookouts, astronauts aboard the International Space Station shared video of "Earth's light show." In the time-lapse video below taken by Expedition 52, auroras can be seen lighting up the Earth in a scene that puts any firework show's grand finale to shame.
“Happy July 4th”
That's spectacular!
