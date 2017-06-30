Alabama gets ready for the new space ...

Alabama gets ready for the new space race

20 hrs ago

President Trump re-launched the National Space Council Friday to coordinate America's military and commercial space efforts. The panel's first challenge will be getting a handle on everything that's going on - and changing - in what's becoming a new American space race.

Chicago, IL

