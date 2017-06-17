Your Digital Self: This 'space nation...

Your Digital Self: This 'space nation' is launching with a satellite smaller than a shoebox

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

If the word Asgard sounds familiar, it's probably because you're either interested in Norse myths or are an avid Marvel and Thor fan. In Norse mythology, Asgard was located in the sky and connected to the "Earthly realm" Midgard via the rainbow bridge Bifrost, was one of Nine Worlds , and a home of gods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda 9 hr Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC