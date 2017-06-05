Welcome back! SpaceX's Dragon capsule makes history with second visit to ISS
Following its successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday , SpaceX's Dragon capsule made history on Monday as it became the company's first spacecraft to connect with the International Space Station for a second time. Its arrival makes it the first U.S. spaceship to return to the ISS since the space shuttle program ended in 2011 .
