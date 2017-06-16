Weekly Space Hangout - June 16, 2017:...

Weekly Space Hangout - June 16, 2017: Dr. Natalie Batalha and NASA's NExSS

14 hrs ago Read more: Universe Today

Special Guest: Dr. Natalie Batalha is an astrophysicist at NASA Ames Research Center and project scientist for NASA's Kepler Mission. Dr. Batalha leads the effort to understand planet populations in the galaxy based on Kepler's discoveries, and in 2015 she joined the leadership team of NASA's Nexus for Exoplanet System Science Coalition a multidisciplinary team dedicated to searching for evidence of life beyond the Solar System as well as understanding the diversity of exoplanetary worlds and which of these worlds are most likely to harbor life.

