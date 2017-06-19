Webb Telescope set for testing in space simulation chamber
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sits in front of the door to Chamber A, a giant thermal vacuum chamber located at NASA's Johnson Space Center. The telescope will soon be moved into the chamber, where it will spend a hot Houston summer undergoing tests at sub-freezing cryogenic temperatures.
