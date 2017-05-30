Virginia astronaut nurtures dreams in a new book

When astronaut Leland Melvin set out on a tour to promote his new memoir last week, he brought a piece of home with him. Melvin, a 1982 graduate of Heritage High School who moved back to Lynchburg after retiring from NASA in 2014, collaborated with several area residents to turn one of his photographs, taken from space, into a jacket he can wear during appearances to promote "Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.