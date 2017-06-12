VIDEO: Indiana's Imagineering Finishi...

VIDEO: Indiana's Imagineering Finishing Technologies Works on Boeing's $4.2B Spacecraft

12 hrs ago

Boeing's Crew Space Transportation, CST-100, is part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to resume U.S.-based flights to space. Indiana-based Imagineering Finishing Technologies is working on Boeing's Crew Space Transportation, CST-100, part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which aims to resume U.S.-based flights to space.

Chicago, IL

