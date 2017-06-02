ViaSat-2 blasts into space Thursday from French Guiana on an Airane 5 rocket.
Shares of Carlsbad-based ViaSat gained 5.5 percent Friday after the successful launch of its second high bandwidth internet satellite. About a half hour after take-off, the first signals from the satellite reached a ground station in Hassan, India - indicating it was working as planned.
