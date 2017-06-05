ULA says it was not allowed to compete with SpaceX for Air Force launch
United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing said on Friday it was not given an opportunity to bid against rival SpaceX for the upcoming launch of the U.S. Air Force's miniature X-37B space plane. Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee, as a part of the confirmation process in Washington, DC, U.S. on March 30, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Thu
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC