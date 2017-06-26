These Incredible Space Photos Weren't Captured by NASA, Just in a Photographer's Studio
These incredible space photos may appear to be from NASA's archives, but they're actually the work of photographer Adam Makarenko who specializes in miniatures. The planets are handcrafted from foam spheres and plaster, while the textured surfaces are created with other materials, such as ferric chloride, paint, cement.
