The 'space nation' Asgardia will attempt its first launch this summer ...
However, experts are uncertain if Asgardia could become a nation, and it's unclear how it will fund or build a human space colony. The Space Kingdom of Asgardia has announced what may be a significant step towards becoming recognized as the first nation to orbit Earth.
